Mark Your Calendar: 13 Dates To Keep on Your Radar in 2023

The new year is almost in full swing, which means it’s time to break out the calendar and highlight some important money dates on the horizon.

Here’s what Americans should make note of in 2023, lest they forget:

January 15

Open enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance Marketplace plans close on Jan. 15. This is the last day to obtain coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s exchange. Learn more and enroll here

January 17

If you’re an independent contractor (including gig worker) or business owner, Jan. 17 is the last day to file estimated tax payments for quarterly earnings made from September through December of 2022. Learn more here

February 15

Individual withholding taxes are due on Feb. 15. Those that are exempt from withholding taxes must recertify yearly with a new Form W-4 by this date. Get the form here

April 18

This is the big one. On Tuesday, April 18 — Tax Day — the following is due:

Individual tax returns

Payment for any outstanding 2022 income taxes

An extension may be filed to move the due date to file paperwork (however, payments for 2022 must be made by this date)

Q1 2023 estimated tax payments

This is also the final day to make IRA and HSA contributions for 2022

June 15

On June 15, U.S residents living abroad must pay their taxes, or file an extension to push the deadline to Oct. 16. Additionally, Q2 2023 estimated tax payments are due.

June 30

June 30 is the deadline for filing for FAFSA for the 2023-2024 school year. Learn more here

September 15

Q3 2023 estimated tax payments are due Sept. 15.

October 1

On Oct. 1 FAFSA for the 2024-25 school year opens.

CSS profile also opens on this day. Learn more here

October 15

Medicare open enrollment begins for Jan 1, 2024 coverage, and runs through Dec. 7. Learn more here

October 16

Oct. 16 is the deadline for taxpayers who filed for an extension on tax day.

November 1

Open enrollment for 2024 Health Insurance Marketplace kicks off to enroll for 2024 coverage, and remains open through mid-January. Learn more here

December 7

On Dec. 7, Medicare open enrollment closes. This is the last day to enroll for Jan 1, 2024 coverage.

December 31

The end of the year is here already, which means:

2023 tax-deductible charitable donations are due

2023 401(k) contributions are due

FSA dollars need to be spent

It’s time for a new calendar

