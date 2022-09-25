Mark Wellings Is The Independent Lead director of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) And They Just Picked Up 26% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) should definitely note that the Independent Lead director, Mark Wellings, recently paid US$4.71 per share to buy US$235k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 26%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Bruce MacInnis, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$12.99 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.79. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 111.30k shares for US$674k. But they sold 461.64k shares for US$4.6m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Li-Cycle Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$10.03, on average. We are not joyful about insider selling. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$5.79), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:LICY Insider Trading Volume September 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Li-Cycle Holdings insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$271m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Li-Cycle Holdings Tell Us?

The stark truth for Li-Cycle Holdings is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Li-Cycle Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

