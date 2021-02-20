Mark Wallace Is The Executive VP and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) And They Just Sold 53% Of Their Shares

Some CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Mark Wallace, recently sold a substantial US$2.4m worth of stock at a price of US$89.44 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 53% of their entire holding.

CSX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mark Wallace was the biggest sale of CSX shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$92.09, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Mark Wallace's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 950.00 shares worth US$56k. But they sold 65.11k shares for US$5.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of CSX shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CSX Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

Does CSX Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CSX insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 0.09% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CSX Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CSX you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

