Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training considering $385-mln buyout offer

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness chain F45 Training Holdings Inc, which was valued at over $1 billion last year, FXLV.N said on Monday it was evaluating a $385-million buyout offer from its third largest investor Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LP.

The investment firm had disclosed its bid for all the outstanding shares it did not already own for $4 per share in cash on Friday, a nearly 83% premium to the F45 Training's closing share price on Thursday.

The fitness chain was listed in July last year through an initial public offering at valuation of about $1.4 billion, months after terminating a merger with a blank-check company.

But its shares have been struggling amid volatile market conditions, with them trading 86% below its IPO price of $16 prior to the latest offer.

Many companies that went public during the last two years are struggling and fast becoming acquisition targets for private equity firms and asset managers looking to buy them at cheaper prices.

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management already has 14.61% stake, according to Refinitiv data, while Wahlberg had a 1.73% stake.

F45 Training had in 2020 agreed to merge with Crescent Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, but the deal was called off as several of its studios were shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Austin, Texas-based company was founded in 2013 in Australia and has more than 1,700 studios, with about 3,300 franchises in 67 countries, according to a regulatory filing.

