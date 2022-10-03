US Markets
FXLV

Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training confirms receiving buyout offer

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published

Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training Holdings Inc on Monday confirmed that it had received a buyout offer of about $385 million from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LP.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV.N on Monday confirmed that it had received a buyout offer of about $385 million from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LP.

The investment manager disclosed its bid for the fitness chain on Friday.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FXLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular