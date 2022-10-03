Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training confirms receiving buyout offer

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV.N on Monday confirmed that it had received a buyout offer of about $385 million from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LP.

The investment manager disclosed its bid for the fitness chain on Friday.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.