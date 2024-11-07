Mark Uyeda Poised to Lead SEC Under Trump’s Presidency

With Donald Trump’s election victory, all eyes are on who will take the reins at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to crypto attorney Jake Chervinsky, SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda stands as a strong contender to replace Gary Gensler as the next SEC chair. “Uyeda has criticized Gensler’s crypto regulatory policies, calling them a disaster for the industry,” Chervinsky noted in a Nov. 6 X post, Cointelegraph reports.

Trump’s Push for a Crypto-Friendly SEC

As Trump prepares to enter the White House in January 2025, crypto advocates are hopeful for a more industry-friendly SEC. During his campaign, bitcoin-reserve-and-fire-sec-chair">Trump vowed to fire Gensler on his first day in office, a promise that has only intensified speculation around who could take over. Uyeda, appointed as SEC commissioner in 2022, has earned praise for opposing enforcement-driven regulation in favor of a more collaborative approach with the crypto space.

Peirce’s Chances Slim

While some have speculated that Hester Peirce, affectionately called “Crypto Mom,” might be tapped for the job, Chervinsky dismissed this idea. He said the chances of Peirce stepping into the role are “very low,” citing her possible reluctance to take on the challenging position. Peirce, who has long advocated for crypto innovation, had no comments following Trump’s victory.

With Trump’s pro-crypto stance, a shake-up at the SEC seems likely—and Uyeda’s name continues to top the list.

