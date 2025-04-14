A-Mark Precious Metals Taps Former CFO Cary Dickson To Succeed Kathleen Simpson-Taylor

(RTTNews) - A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed former CFO Cary Dickson as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1.

Dickson, who previously served as the company's CFO from November 2015 through September 2019, will re-join A-Mark on May 2 as its Executive Vice President.

The fully integrated precious metals platform noted that Dickson will assume the role of CFO upon the departure of current CFO Kathleen Simpson-Taylor, who has informed the company of her decision to retire as of the end of the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Chief Executive Officer Greg Roberts stated, "His familiarity with our business, people and systems will provide continuity, while his wealth of professional experience makes him ideally suited to focus on operational efficiencies and strategic initiatives. Cary will, among his other responsibilities, assume leadership of our cross-functional team that is working to integrate the businesses of our recently acquired companies."

Simpson-Taylor joined A-Mark in January 2016 and became its CFO in September 2019.

Dickson most recently served as a partner of Hardesty LLC, a provider of a full range of financial services, including fractional and interim CFO services, to private equity firms and middle market companies. From 2019 to 2021, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Entrepreneurial Corporate Group, a family-owned business.

Prior to joining A-Mark, he held a range of positions at Mattel, Inc., including serving as a Vice President of Finance.

Further, A-Mark said its Board of Directors has extended the employment agreements of President Thor Gjerdrum and Chief Operating Officer Brian Aquilino for an additional three years, through June 30, 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.