A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q3 Fiscal Results on May 7, 2025

A-Mark Precious Metals will hold a conference call on May 7, 2025, to discuss Q3 fiscal results.

Quiver AI Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2025. Details about the call, including the U.S. and international dial-in numbers and the participant access code, are provided. Interested parties can access the call via a webcast and a replay will be available after the call. A-Mark, a fully integrated precious metals platform founded in 1965, offers a variety of products including bullion and numismatic coins through different operating segments. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, A-Mark has a global presence and offers services that include secured lending through one of its subsidiaries. Additional information about the company can be found on its corporate and investor relations websites.



Potential Positives

A-Mark Precious Metals is hosting a conference call to discuss its fiscal third-quarter results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The call will be accessible via a webcast and telephone, ensuring broad availability for stakeholders to participate in the financial update.

A-Mark's established status as a leading integrated precious metals platform and a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser enhances its credibility in the industry.

The diverse range of products and global customer base underscores A-Mark's market presence and operational strength, which may appeal to potential investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is A-Mark's next conference call?

A-Mark's next conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I access the A-Mark conference call?

You can access the call via the U.S. dial-in number at 1-888-506-0062 or the international number at 1-973-528-0011.

What is the purpose of the May 7 conference call?

The conference call will discuss A-Mark's financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 21, 2025.

Where can I find more information about A-Mark Precious Metals?

More information can be found on A-Mark's corporate website at www.amark.com and their investor relations site at ir.amark.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $AMRK stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.







(NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark)



, a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. A-Mark management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





A-Mark’s conference call can be accessed as follows:





Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





Webcast:



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2867/52299







U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-506-0062





International number: 1-973-528-0011





Participant Access Code: 970861





Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact A-Mark’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 21, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010





International replay number: 1-919-882-2331





Participant Access Code: 52299





The call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of A-Mark’s website at



ir.amark.com



.







About A-Mark Precious Metals







Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e-commerce customers, and other retail customers.





A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages, and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers, and electronic fabricators.





A-Mark’s consolidated subsidiary,



Stack’s Bowers Galleries



is a rare coin and currency auction house as well as a wholesale and retail dealer of numismatic and bullion products.



Pinehurst Coin Exchange



is a precious metals broker that services the wholesale and retail marketplace and is retailer of modern and numismatic coins on eBay.







LPM Group Limited (LPM)



, is one of Asia’s largest precious metals dealers. LPM operates a consumer-facing showroom in Hong Kong’s Central Financial District and offers a wide selection of products to its wholesale customers through its 24/7 online trading platform, including recently released silver coins, gold bullion, certified coins, and the latest collectible numismatic issues.





Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark’s mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary



Silver Towne Mint



, enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.





A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries,



JM Bullion



,



Goldline



,



AMS



, and



Silver Gold Bull



. JMB owns and operates numerous websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market, including



JMBullion.com



,



ProvidentMetals.com



,



Silver.com



,



CyberMetals.com



,



GoldPrice.org



,



SilverPrice.org



,



BGASC.com



,



BullionMax.com



, and



Gold.com



.



Goldline



markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio, and telephonic sales efforts.



AMS



operates GOVMINT, which markets vintage and modern coins through channels that include a dedicated website, television advertising, and telephonic sales efforts. A-Mark is the majority owner of



Silver Gold Bull



, a leading online precious metals retailer in Canada, and also holds minority ownership interests in two additional direct-to-consumer brands.





The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (



CFC



). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.





A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, Vienna, Austria, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit



www.amark.com



.





A-Mark periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website,



www.amark.com



, and its investor relations website,



ir.amark.com



. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.







Company Contact:







Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations





A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.





1-310-587-1410









sreiner@amark.com











Investor Relations Contacts:







Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860









AMRK@gateway-grp.com









Source: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.