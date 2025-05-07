A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS Earnings Results: $AMRK Reports Quarterly Earnings

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS ($AMRK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.60 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $3,009,130,000, beating estimates of $2,856,150,348 by $152,979,652.
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRAETORIAN PR LLC removed 400,000 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,960,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 286,795 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,858,183
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 247,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,779,198
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 226,792 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,753,713
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC removed 189,718 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,813,145
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 184,630 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,058,862
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 175,093 shares (+1526.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,797,548
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS Government Contracts
We have seen $353,633,319 of award payments to $AMRK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SILVER RAW MATERIAL: $19,285,517
- SILVER RAW MATERIAL: $19,027,176
- SILVER RAW MATERIAL: $18,795,956
- SILVER RAW MATERIAL: $18,502,577
- SILVER RAW MATERIAL: $17,750,745
