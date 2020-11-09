Mark Peterson Is The Senior VP & CFO of Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP & CFO, Mark Peterson, recently sold US$469k worth of stock at US$34.92 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 26% in their holding.

Rexnord Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Todd Adams, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$29.24 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$34.98). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 17% of Todd Adams's stake.

Insiders in Rexnord didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RXN Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Rexnord Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.7% of Rexnord shares, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Rexnord Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Rexnord stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rexnord you should know about.

Of course Rexnord may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.