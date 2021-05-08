Mark Miles Is The CFO & Treasurer of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) And They Just Sold 44% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Miles, the CFO & Treasurer recently netted about US$1.3m selling shares at an average price of US$66.05. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 44%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Berry Global Group

Notably, that recent sale by CFO & Treasurer Mark Miles was not the only time they sold Berry Global Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$54.20 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$68.03). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 54% of Mark Miles's holding.

Mark Miles sold a total of 72.92k shares over the year at an average price of US$57.45. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BERY Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

I will like Berry Global Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Berry Global Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Berry Global Group shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Berry Global Group Insiders?

An insider sold Berry Global Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Berry Global Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Berry Global Group (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

