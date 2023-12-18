News & Insights

US Markets

Mark Meadows Georgia 2020 election case must remain in state court- US appeals court

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER DRAGO

December 18, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by Andrew Goudsward for Reuters ->

Adds detail on ruling, background on charges in paragraphs 2,3.

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an effort by Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his criminal case involving alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election to federal court, upholding a prior court ruling.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that former federal officials were not entitled to have criminal cases heard in federal court, and even if they were, the charges against Meadows do not relate to his official responsibilities.

Meadows was indicted on racketeering and other charges in Georgia state court as part of a sweeping case accusing the Republican former U.S. president and several of his allies of attempting to reverse Trump's defeat in the state. Meadows has pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Scott Malone)

((Andrew.Goudsward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.