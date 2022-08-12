Mark Hacker Is The Executive VP of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) And They Just Sold 38% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Hacker, the Executive VP recently netted about US$2.0m selling shares at an average price of US$249. That sale reduced their total holding by 38% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Motorola Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Gregory Brown, sold US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$221 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$252. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 5.0% of Gregory Brown's stake.

In the last year Motorola Solutions insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MSI Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Does Motorola Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Motorola Solutions insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$166m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Motorola Solutions Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Motorola Solutions is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Motorola Solutions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

