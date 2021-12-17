Mark Gustafson Is The Director of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) And They Just Sold 40% Of Their Shares

We note that the Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director, Mark Gustafson, recently sold US$57k worth of stock for US$2.85 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 40%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alzamend Neuro

In fact, the recent sale by Mark Gustafson was the biggest sale of Alzamend Neuro shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$2.53. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ALZN Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Does Alzamend Neuro Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Alzamend Neuro insiders own 7.3% of the company, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alzamend Neuro Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Alzamend Neuro stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Alzamend Neuro has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

