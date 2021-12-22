Mark Ernst Is The Independent Director of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) And They Just Picked Up 196% More Shares

Those following along with Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Mark Ernst, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$825k on stock at an average price of US$16.51. That purchase boosted their holding by 196%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Blucora Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Ernst was the biggest purchase of Blucora shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$17.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Blucora insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Blucora insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BCOR Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Does Blucora Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.3% of Blucora shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blucora Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Blucora shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Blucora, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

