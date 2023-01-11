US Markets
WMT

Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred

Credit: REUTERS/MONTINIQUE MONROE

January 11, 2023 — 11:53 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and charges a standard markup on every drug it sells.

Under the partnership, RxPreferred Benefits' customers will have the option to use Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs as part of their health insurance plans.

"Our partnership with RxPreferred is another step in the direction of bringing transparency to healthcare and lowering drug costs for individuals and families across the country" Cuban said in a statement.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs in December partnered with EmsanaRx, a nonprofit coalition of nearly 40 companies including U.S. retailers Walmart WMT.N and Costco COST.O, that operates a PBM service for employers.

PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
COST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.