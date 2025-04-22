Mark Cuban’s AI Chatbot and 6 Other Unconventional Sources of Money Advice

Where do you turn when you need financial advice? When you’ve got a specific money question and you need help, it can be tough to get advice you know you can trust. There are a few places you may not have thought to look that can be great resources.

Learn More: Mark Cuban Says He Keeps a Large Part of His Portfolio in Cash: Here’s Why

Find Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Maybe you already know about the financial communities on TikTok or Reddit. But what about your local library? And maybe you never thought you could go to Mark Cuban for money advice. But now you can, thanks to AI.

Here’s a look at Cuban’s new AI offering, as well as six other unexpected places people are turning for financial wisdom. Read on to find out if they’re worth your time and money.

Mark Cuban’s AI Chatbot

Billionaire Mark Cuban, star of “Shark Tank,” recently launched an AI version of himself, and you can chat with him through MasterClass On Call. For $10 a month, users can text or call Cuban’s digital twin to get instant business and investing advice.

The chatbot draws on Cuban’s decades of entrepreneurial experience but tends to provide somewhat broad advice. It focuses on general business principles and avoids talking about any specific companies or political statements.

“Think of this chatbot as your secret weapon for business success,” the Mark Cuban AI told Fortune. When asked how someone can make their first million dollars, it advised: “Find a problem worth solving and build a solution people can’t ignore. Work your ass off, learn everything you can, and stay adaptable.”

Worth it? While the $10 monthly fee isn’t steep, the advice tends to be general rather than personalized. If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur looking for motivation, you might benefit from having its basic business principles on hand, but you won’t get any specific investment guidance.

For You: I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances

TikTok Financial Educators

TikTok has become a great place to go to get a financial education. Creators like Humphrey Yang break down complex money concepts into quick, digestible 60-second videos. Topics range from investment basics to analysis of corporate earnings reports.

Other popular TikTok finance creators include Tori Dunlap of “Her First 100K” and Parii Bafna, both of whom focus on money management for women and young adults.

Worth it? It’s free and accessible, but the quality and discoverability can vary dramatically. The best creators provide solid introductory concepts, but there are others promoting sketchy get-rich-quick schemes. Use it as a starting point for learning financial terminology, but always be sure to verify what you hear before you make any actual money moves.

Public Library Financial Workshops

Most public libraries offer a lot more than books. This can include free financial literacy workshops taught by certified financial planners. These sessions can cover topics like budgeting, retirement planning and buying your first home.

Libraries often partner with nonprofit organizations like Operation HOPE to provide financial coaching for everyone at no cost.

Worth it? Absolutely. These workshops provide solid, legitimate financial education without a sales pitch or any agenda. This makes them one of the best values you can get in personal finance education.

Credit Union Education Programs

Credit unions are different from banks in that they’re not profit-driven. Many credit unions offer their members free personalized financial guidance as part of their mission to improve financial health in the community.

Services might include a one-on-one session with a financial counselor, debt management planning or workshops on specific financial goals, like buying a home or funding your education.

Worth it? Yes, especially for credit union members. The advice tends to be practical and tailored to whatever stage of life you’re in, without pushing expensive products.

Fintech App Communities

Budgeting apps like Finary and Rocket Money give you powerful tools for managing your money. But they also include moderated discussion forums where users can share their strategies for saving money, their progress paying off debts or their approaches to investing.

Worth it? The tools themselves can be valuable for tracking your expenses and investments. The community advice is best used for motivation and creative savings ideas, but taking specificinvestment advicefrom anonymous users should be done more carefully.

Reddit’s r/personalfinance

With over 15 million members, this subreddit has become one of the internet’s largest financial advice forums. The community includes real financial professionals who volunteer their time and knowledge.

Dive into the detailed wiki — it’s been developed collaboratively by the users, and it covers all kinds of topics. You may want to post your specific financial situation and get feedback from the community, or read through the advice other users have gotten to get insight into your own state of affairs.

Worth it? The basic guidance in the wiki is excellent, particularly the “Prime Directive” flowchart for prioritizing financial decisions. Community advice varies in quality, but you can definitely get different perspectives on real-world money challenges.

Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs)

Check your workplace’s benefits — many people don’t realize they can get free financial counseling through Employee Assistance Programs. This typically includes confidential sessions with financial advisors who can help with budgeting, debt management and retirement planning.

Worth it? Definitely. These underutilized programs provide professional guidance at no additional cost. Unlike free services offered by financial institutions, EAP counselors aren’t trying to sell you anything.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Cuban’s AI Chatbot and 6 Other Unconventional Sources of Money Advice

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.