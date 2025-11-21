Mark Cuban: Use Your Free Time To Learn AI — and Watch the Job Offers Roll In

Since OpenAI’s public launch of ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022, the world has become obsessed with the technology. AI has reshaped how we live in a multitude of ways, from automating tasks to creating images to setting up schedules.

Because of this, Mark Cuban, an entrepreneur, investor and TV personality, believes AI presents a golden opportunity for high school and college students everywhere. He believes the jobs of the future will revolve around those who understand AI, and anyone entering the workforce should spend as much time as possible learning about the new technology.

Here are four AI skills that Cuban suggested job seekers study.

Knowing the Basics

Even just knowing the basics of AI and how to use it can put you ahead of most others. Those who understand how to use AI to their advantage will have a leg up once they get a job. Cuban explained that if you’re in this position, you can show your colleagues and managers how AI can make their jobs easier and more efficient. Even just understanding the fundamentals and core concepts can provide a competitive advantage.

Prompts

With the availability of free AI tools, it’s easier than ever to experiment with prompts. Prompting is asking meaningful questions to AI chatbots to get efficient responses. Those who master prompts can have AI identify trends, analyze large datasets and find creative solutions to nagging issues.

Efficient prompting can make businesses more productive. Because of this, Cuban has said that if he were starting out, he would learn how to write effective prompts. Once he has this skill, he would start reaching out to smaller companies that don’t have the large budgets that industry leaders do and offer his services. Since the technology is still new, even big companies may be willing to spend money for insights on how to prompt well.

Machine Learning

Machine learning is an aspect of AI in which computer systems use data to learn and make decisions without human intervention. Machine learning uses algorithms to distinguish patterns and then make recommendations and predictions based on those patterns.

It might seem unhelpful to study how machines learn without human help. However, individuals with machine learning knowledge and experience are in high demand. The tech is being used across major industries, like detecting fraud in finance or diagnosing illnesses in healthcare.

Ethics

AI can provide a lot of advantages in the workplace, but it’s still essential to understand how to use it responsibly. Studying the ethics of AI means learning how to integrate new technology into the workplace without infringing upon employees’ rights.

AI can help with many roles, such as resume screening for the human resources department, handling basic customer service questions and handling cybersecurity risks. However, it’s vital that companies don’t overuse AI to the point where it violates labor laws, infringes upon employees’ privacy or discriminates. Learning about AI ethics enables you to help companies overcome these risks as well as hold yourself accountable.

Mark Cuban: Use Your Free Time To Learn AI — and Watch the Job Offers Roll In

