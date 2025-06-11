Mark Cuban Put $33 Million Into His ‘Shark Tank’ Investments — How Much Did He Make?

Mark Cuban is a billionaire investor and now former star of NBC’s “Shark Tank.” He officially announced his retirement from the show, and appeared in the final episode of his 15-season run on May 16.

Recently, Cuban revealed how his portfolio of “Shark Tank” investments has done, so GOBankingRates did some digging to see if you could capitalize, as well.

Cuban Has Made a Lot of Money With ‘Shark Tank’

Cuban stated to CNBC Make It that he has invested around $33 million over the last 15 years on “Shark Tank.” He said he has received around $35 million in cash returns from those investments alone, which gave him nearly a 6% return on his cash invested over the time period — not great.

However, he noted that when he added up his ownership stake in the hundreds of companies he invested in, the value of those investments at current market rates is worth around $250 million. If you add that to the $35 million in cash returns, his investments have returned around $285 million to date.

This means his $33 million invested has returned around 763%, which equals about 17% per year (since 2011) — or around $252 million in profit. This is a phenomenal return and has outpaced the stock market during that same time period.

According to Shark Tank Insights, Cuban has verbally committed to $54,866,233 while “on-air,” but these deals may be restructured or fall through once the cameras are turned off.

Can You Invest in Cuban’s ‘Shark Tank’ Picks?

Unfortunately, none of Cuban’s investment picks from the show have issued an IPO or gone on to become a publicly-traded company. This means you can’t directly invest in any of the 246 companies that Cuban struck deals with on the show.

What Other Investments Does Cuban Have?

Mark Cuban is heavily invested in private companies — and owns a sports franchise, as well (The Dallas Mavericks NBA team). A comprehensive list of companies he’s involved in can be found on his business website MarkCubanCompanies.com.

If you’re hoping to invest in any of his companies, unfortunately, most of them are private and unavailable to public investors.

Can You Invest List Mark Cuban?

Mark Cuban started “Shark Tank” as a billionaire, selling his first major startup — Broadcast.com — to Yahoo for $5.7 billion. And investing in small private companies is usually reserved for those with a large amount of capital available to help boost a startup company.

There are platforms that allow you to invest in private companies that are looking to raise money (such as WeFunder) — but you’ll need to do your research and ensure you don’t invest more than you’re willing to lose. These platforms allow you to invest in smaller amounts (say, $1,000), but the terms of the investment can make or break your ability to strike it big.

