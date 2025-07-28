Mark Cuban Predicts the First Trillionaire Will Come From a Basement, Not Wall Street

Mark Cuban is famous for his oft-cited commentary, whether financial or sociopolitical in nature. Recently, the billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” star took on the surging topic of artificial intelligence (AI), going so far as to suggest that the world’s first trillionaire could be created via the usage of AI technology.

“We haven’t seen the best or the craziest of what [AI is] going to be able to do,” Cuban said during an appearance on the “High Performance” podcast.

“And not only do I think it’ll create a trillionaire, but it could be just one dude in the basement. That’s how crazy it could be,” he added. Below we learn more about how AI could produce the first trillionaire.

Innovative Entrepreneur Alone May Be No Match for AI Business Tools

While also discussing his regular consultations with AI over the monitoring of his health status — Cuban suffers from atrial fibrillation or A-fib — workouts and medications, the investor and business icon also mentioned that he uses artificial intelligence models to check his own workflow and thought processing.

Cuban pointed to AI as a major disruptor in the business world and while he signaled that the fear around AI models stealing human jobs was somewhat overblown. “I’m not here to tell you that it’s going to replace everybody’s job. It won’t,” he said. It represents an economic and cultural sea-change which demands adoption.

“There’s always something bigger and better that’s created by an innovative entrepreneur,” Cuban said. “But AI just dwarfs all that.”

“As it becomes more advanced we’ll find ways to make our lives better, more interesting, to work better, more effectively,” he added, digressing in the middle of his commentary to also downplay the possibility of a Terminator (or man versus machine) scenario hinging on antagonism or opposition.

Cuban Added a Caveat To His Endorsement of Generative AI

Even more recently, Cuban said he was a daily user of generative AI, adding a caveat that those who do engage with these tools should do so with a critical and considered mindset. “I use generative AI on a daily basis,” Cuban said, adding he does so “always carefully.”

However, he was quick to add a caveat that this technology lacks precision and often misses important details, according to Due.

Frequent so-called hallucinations, either factual errors or outright fabrications, can still occur within the responses to generative AI prompts. Fact-checking remains key as a human element of the interaction, as is attention to detail — numbers may be fudged or may not entirely add up and the same can be said of sources.

