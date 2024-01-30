Mark Cuban On Success: Business - 'Sales Cures All,' Entrepreneurship - 'Keep Grinding,' Life - 'Be Curious and Learn'

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is best known for his ownership of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and as a shark on "Shark Tank." Cuban has not been one to shy away from discussing his early entrepreneurship and drive, which included selling garbage bags door-to-door at a young age.

When the billionaire shares business advice, most people listen, which is precisely what happened on Monday.

What Happened: Cuban took part in an unplanned ask-me-anything on social media platform Twitter, now known as X. In the conversation with X users, Cuban shared his thoughts on Elon Musk, social media, healthcare, sports and cryptocurrency.

The ask-me-anything was also filled with several inspirational quotes and pieces of advice that investors and entrepreneurs may want to note.

Cuban also shared the following quote, which paraphrased college basketball legend Bobby Knight.

"Everyone has the will to win. Only those with the will to prepare actually win," Cuban said.

Cuban's Advice: One question posed to Cuban inquired whether, given the chance to restart his life at 14 retaining everything he knew now, would he do it.

Cuban seemed to imply yes and that he would "try really hard to not f*** it up."

The entrepreneur told another user that the biggest loss he ever faced mentally or financially was losing his mother and father.

"It wasn't easy," Cuban said.

Another user questioned Cuban about the most significant action they could take to enhance their daily life.

"Be curious and learn. And when you find something you really are interested in, learn as much as you can."

Cuban was also asked what the biggest piece of advice he would give someone starting their first business, or something he wishes he had learned when he first started.

"Sales cures all."

Cuban was also asked what advice he would offer to a 27-year-old, either for life in general or financial matters.

"There are going to be times you feel like you have zero chance of figuring it out. That's when you have to remind yourself to keep learning and keep grinding."

Cuban also cautioned someone turning 30 against believing they’re old, adding that it’s a common mistake for people to feel old every 10 years due to milestone birthdays.

The entrepreneur said sometimes the best deals are the "ones you don't do."

Cuban was also asked to share a leadership failure of his and how it made him better. "I wasn't as nice to people as I should have been in my first company. People want to do business with people they like."

