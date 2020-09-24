Mark Cuban is the Latest Unlikely Figure to Sound Like Andrew Yang

Over the last few months, I have remarked on a couple of occasions about how some unlikely figures have embraced the principle plank of Andrew Yang’s failed bid for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, Universal Basic Income or UBI. The first was back in June, when Jerome Powell was urging Congress to make regular payments to Americans without any particular conditions. Then, a month or so later, even the one-time TV pundit turned White House advisor Larry Kudlow began to sound like he had joined the Yang Gang, arguing for big checks to go out to American households just for being American households.

If pressed, neither of those people would see their proposal related in any way to UBI. In fact, both would probably recoil in horror at the suggestion that they were. They would say that they were arguing for an emergency measure to counteract a one-off crisis. Of course, the question remains as to whether that crisis would have been as severe if UBI was already in place, but let’s leave that aside for now. Nor, presumably, were their words motivated by a deep-held belief in the ethical or moral desirability of wealth redistribution.

Powell was presumably motivated by frustration that the Fed was carrying almost all the load in keeping the economy afloat, pushing interest rates to zero and creating trillions of new dollars that it was handing to big banks in the hope that they would somehow find their way into the real economy. He knows that has to end at some point and wanted Congress to do their part. Kudlow’s motives were a little more transparent and some might say less noble. If the economy didn’t recover and the market crashed as a result, his boss would lose his job. With stakes that high, a principled stand against government largesse was unlikely, and anyway, what was another trillion or so added to the national debt?

The latest member of the “Sounds like Andrew Yang” club is Mark Cuban, and he seems to be a bit more aware of what he is proposing. His proposal, as outlined in an interview with CNBC, is for each household to receive a $1,000 check from the Federal government every two weeks for the next two months. Again, I am sure Cuban would argue that this is a temporary emergency measure unrelated to UBI, but it does walk and talk like a duck...

Cuban is a legitimate, self-made billionaire and understands that others can only repeat his success if the majority of Americans are financially secure enough to be willing and able to spend. That certainly isn’t the case now, where approximately sixty percent of Americans would have to borrow to meet a thousand-dollar emergency.

That means that there are some tough decisions to be made, and it will require the kind of openness to new ideas that Cuban has frequently demonstrated in the past. Maybe, just maybe, rather than lurch from crisis to crisis, handing out money each time to alleviate suffering and increasing debt exponentially in the process, a thoughtful, planned, paid-for approach would work better.

Personally, I am not certain that UBI is the answer here, but I do know one thing: We won’t find an answer until we acknowledge there is a problem. This isn’t, or shouldn’t be, a partisan issue. Contrary to what you may believe about the other side, both major parties in the U.S. believe in a democratic, capitalist system. They have different views about how, or even if, it should be regulated, but there are very few Americans who believe that it should be replaced by totalitarianism or common ownership of the means of production, distribution and exchange.

If the system fails the majority of Americans for long enough though, that will change. The arguments of extremists, both Left and Right, will seem increasingly convincing.

That is why it is important that we understand the gradual shift that is happening here. Powell, Kudlow and Cuban are all Republicans. None of them should be considered a revolutionary or a socialist. And yet, right now, even with the market riding high, they are all talking about wealth redistribution on a drastic scale.

As I said back in June, maybe Andrew Yang wasn’t so crazy after all.

