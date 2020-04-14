Mark Cuban Features COVID Loan Tracker to Help Get PPP Money Flowing

We could not be more excited today, as Mark Cuban has featured COVID Loan Tracker and shared with his LinkedIn following.

COVID Loan Tracker was founded in Miami by husband and wife team Duncan and Rita MacDonald-Korth in order to help small business owners track when PPP loan money starts flowing and empower journalists with the data they need to hold the government accountable.

The site’s traffic jumped by 50x yesterday versus Friday and COVID Loan Tracker received an additional 4,000 survey submissions from small businesses yesterday. In total, CLT is now tracking 7,000 PPP loan applications amounting to about $3 bn in applications.

Thus far only about 4% of companies reporting have successfully received PPP Loans.

