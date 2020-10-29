Mark Adams Is The President of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) And They Just Picked Up 2.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) should definitely note that the President, Mark Adams, recently paid US$25.99 per share to buy US$255k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

SMART Global Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Adams was the biggest purchase of SMART Global Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$25.02). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Mark Adams was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SGH Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Does SMART Global Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.3% of SMART Global Holdings shares, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SMART Global Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in SMART Global Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, SMART Global Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

