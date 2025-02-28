Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Shopping; Here Are 6 Stocks She Just Bought

While there's speculation that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman from Georgia, may be considering a run for governor or the U.S. Senate, she's not losing focus on building out her investment portfolio. Earlier this month, she went on a buying spree, picking up shares of artificial intelligence stocks (AI) as well as those from other industries.

In addition to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Greene picked up shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). Although it's not clear exactly how much Greene invested in each stock, the regulatory filing she submitted reveals that each transaction on Feb. 11 was valued between $1,001 and $15,000.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Greene's been wise to artificial intelligence stocks for some time

Continuing to show the same enthusiasm for AI stocks that she espoused last year, Greene picked up shares of Apple and Meta in this latest go-round of purchases. Shortly before Greene's purchase, Apple had reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which included a company record for quarterly revenue: $124.3 billion. Additionally, Apple reported growth on the bottom line of the income statement, booking diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, a 10% year-over-year increase.

While Intel has fallen out of favor with the market over the past year, Greene has a more auspicious take on the semiconductor stock. The Trump administration is prioritizing the domestic manufacturing of AI chips in the United States, something that JD Vance elucidated at the AI Action Summit in Paris earlier this month. Recognizing that Intel could benefit from this, the market bid Intel stock higher in the subsequent days since the company has numerous semiconductor fabrication plants located in the United States.

Similarly, Meta also reported impressive quarterly financial results in January. Growing revenue 21% compared to the same period last year, Meta reported Q4 2024 sales of a little over $48 billion. Looking ahead, the company plans on further expanding its leadership in generative AI as it specified in the earnings press release that it "expects capital expenditures growth in 2025 will be driven by increased investment to support both our generative AI efforts and core business."

Putting more pop in the passive income stream

Besides growth stocks that stand at the vanguard of the rapidly burgeoning AI industry, Greene showed the love to dividend stocks in her round of stock buying that preceded Valentine's Day. For one, the representative from the Peach State ventured into the oilfield, picking up shares of Devon Energy, an exploration and production company with assets located in several basins, which is committed to rewarding shareholders with its dividend. Devon Energy recently announced a 9% raise to its quarterly fixed dividend in 2025 to $0.24 per share, and its stock currently provides a forward dividend yield of 3.9%.

Diversifying her sources of passive income beyond the energy sector, Greene bought railroad stock Norfolk Southern. After its stock dropped 4% in 2024, Norfolk Southern, a freight rail company that operates throughout the eastern U.S., has seen its stock rebound in 2024. Beating analysts' bottom-line estimates, Nortfolk Southern provided strong fourth-quarter 2024 financial results shortly before Greene picked up shares. The stock, with its 2.2% forward dividend yield, represents a more conservative option to income investing with its payout ratio that has averaged 46.3% over the past five years.

Since its initial public offering in 1999, logistics stalwart UPS has returned capital to shareholders through its dividend, which it has maintained or hiked higher for 25 years. Although shares of UPS plunged nearly 10% in January, this didn't dissuade Greene, who had previously bought UPS stock in January and November. The stock now provides a robust ultra high dividend yield of 5.6%.

Is now a good time to follow Greene's lead?

While monitoring politicians' stock purchases is a valid strategy to gain insights for one's own portfolio, it's hardly wise to blindly follow their leads. For those committed to AI stocks, nonetheless, Apple, Intel, and Meta are all worthy considerations, offering different shades of exposure.

With respect to ramping up one's passive income streams, Devon Energy, Norfolk Southern, and UPS are also valid options. For those looking for a bargain, Devon Energy and UPS are particularly appealing since they're trading at discounts to their historical valuations.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $311,551 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,990 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $519,375!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service and recommends the following options: short February 2025 $27 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.