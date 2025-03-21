Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Buying These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Should You?

It's not always easy for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives to secure a spot in the limelight. After all, the House has 435 representatives. But certain members of Congress receive plenty of attention. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is one of them.

Greene's political moves often make the news. However, I think her investing moves are even more interesting. The Georgia Republican recently bought two high-yield dividend stocks. Are these stocks good picks for other investors, too?

1. Devon Energy

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is an independent U.S. oil and gas producer headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company produced 737,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, its highest level ever. Devon's assets include an especially significant presence in the Delaware Basin, which is part of the largest oil-producing region in the United States.

The company's forward dividend yield stands at 3.53%. This yield is lower than it's been in recent years, though, because Devon began prioritizing debt reduction and stock buybacks in 2024.

Rep. Greene has bought shares of Devon Energy twice so far in 2025, once in January and again in February. She isn't the only Republican in Congress who likes this stock. Rep. Jefferson Shreve of Indiana also invested in Devon in February, while Oklahoma congressman Kevin Hern regularly bought shares of the oil and gas producer throughout last year.

2. United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), better known by its initials UPS, is the world's largest package delivery company. It delivers an average of 22.4 million packages per day to more than 200 countries and territories. Roughly 77% of UPS's revenue is generated in the United States.

The company has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and has never cut its dividend since going public in 1999. After its latest dividend hike in February 2025, UPS's forward dividend yield is a juicy 5.52%.

Rep. Greene bought shares of UPS in January and February. She also invested in the stock several times last year. Democratic congressman Ro Khanna has bought UPS's shares even more frequently in recent months, though.

Should you buy these high-yield dividend stocks, too?

No one should rush to buy any stock solely because a member of Congress bought the stock. There's no guarantee that the investments made by senators and representatives will be successful. That said, I think many income investors might want to consider following in Rep. Greene's footsteps with her purchases of Devon Energy and UPS stocks.

Devon expects to increase its production volume to between 805,000 and 825,000 barrels of oil equivalent next year. It forecasts generating free cash flow of over $3 billion next year. This should put the company's dividend on solid footing. Devon Energy CFO Jeff Ritenour also said in the fourth-quarterearnings conference callthat the company should buy back between $200 million and $300 million of its shares per quarter in 2025.

UPS appears to be at a key inflection point. The company plans to reduce its average daily volume of shipments with Amazon, its largest customer, by 50% over the next three years. Although this move worries some investors, UPS' management team believes the company will lower capital expenditures and costs while replacing part of the volume with more profitable deliveries. UPS hopes to emerge from the transition with greater free cash flow and a higher operating margin.

Both Devon and UPS could also be attractive to value investors as well. Devon's shares trade at 7.2 times forward earnings. That's well below the average forward earnings multiple of 14.3 for the S&P 500 energy sector. UPS trades at 15 times forward earnings, which is lower than its historical levels.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon, Devon Energy, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

