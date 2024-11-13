News & Insights

Maritime Launch Services Extends Debentures and Plans Financing

November 13, 2024 — 09:03 pm EST

Jaguar Financial (TSE:MAXQ) has released an update.

Maritime Launch Services has extended the maturity date of its convertible debentures to December 2026 and plans to redeem a portion using funds from an upcoming private placement. The company will also issue shares as an extension fee and is preparing for a private placement to raise a minimum of $1,000,000 to support its financial strategies.

