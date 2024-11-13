Maritime Launch Services Extends Debentures and Plans Financing

Jaguar Financial (TSE:MAXQ) has released an update.
Maritime Launch Services has extended the maturity date of its convertible debentures to December 2026 and plans to redeem a portion using funds from an upcoming private placement. The company will also issue shares as an extension fee and is preparing for a private placement to raise a minimum of $1,000,000 to support its financial strategies.
For further insights into TSE:MAXQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.