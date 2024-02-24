Marisa Lojas (BOVESPA:AMAR3) Price Target Decreased by 57.89% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Marisa Lojas (BOVESPA:AMAR3) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an decrease of 57.89% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 248.72% from the latest reported closing price of 2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marisa Lojas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAR3 is 0.00%, an increase of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 68.61% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 400.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAR3 by 1.09% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAR3 by 45.88% over the last quarter.

AVES - Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 400.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAR3 by 5.00% over the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 400.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAR3 by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.