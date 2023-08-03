Marisa Lojas (B3:AMAR3) Price Target Decreased by 17.33% to 2.84

The average one-year price target for Marisa Lojas (B3:AMAR3) has been revised to 2.84 / share. This is an decrease of 17.33% from the prior estimate of 3.43 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 246.22% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marisa Lojas. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAR3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.89% to 866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing a decrease of 258.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAR3 by 83.16% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 817.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAR3 by 93.77% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 69K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.