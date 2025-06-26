Maris-Tech Ltd. Receives $100,000 Order for New Military Surveillance Solution, Expanding into Defense Sector Market

Maris-Tech Ltd. secures a $100,000 order for a defense sector surveillance solution, enhancing its market presence in advanced threat detection.

Maris-Tech Ltd., a leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, has announced a $100,000 purchase order for a new surveillance solution tailored for the defense sector. This solution will utilize the company's Jupiter-AI edge technology and will be part of an advanced military surveillance system aimed at enhancing real-time threat detection and monitoring capabilities. This order signifies Maris-Tech's foray into a new market segment and showcases the growing confidence in its ability to meet diverse operational demands. CEO Israel Bar emphasized that this development broadens the company's offerings and strengthens its presence in the defense industry.

Marks the company's entry into the defense sector, indicating diversification of its market presence.

Secures a $100,000 purchase order for an innovative surveillance solution, validating the demand for its technology.

Demonstrates the company's capability in real-time threat detection and monitoring, enhancing its reputation in advanced technology fields.

Highlights the growing market confidence in the company's video and AI-powered edge computing solutions.

The press release includes a significant disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ materially from the company's projections, which may undermine investor confidence.

The mention of potential uncertainties, including the company's ability to successfully market its products and comply with regulations, raises concerns about the viability of its expansion into the defense sector.

The press release highlights the company's entry into a new market segment but does not provide details on how they plan to compete against established players in the defense industry, which could make stakeholders wary of the company's competitive positioning.

What is Maris-Tech's recent announcement about?

Maris-Tech announced a $100,000 purchase order for a new surveillance solution for the defense sector, utilizing its Jupiter-AI technology.

How does the new surveillance solution enhance threat detection?

The solution will be integrated into an advanced military surveillance system for real-time threat detection and monitoring capabilities.

What does this order signify for Maris-Tech?

This order marks Maris-Tech's entry into a new market segment, showcasing its growth and confidence in the defense industry.

What industries does Maris-Tech primarily serve?

Maris-Tech serves industries such as defense, aerospace, intelligence gathering, homeland security, and communications.

Where can I find more information about Maris-Tech?

For more information, visit Maris-Tech's official website at https://www.maris-tech.com/.

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $MTEK stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Rehovot, Israel, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) - based edge computing technology, today announced that it has received a $100,000 purchase order for a new surveillance solution to be designed for the defense sector.





This innovative solution will be based on the Company’s Jupiter-AI edge solution and will be integrated into an advanced military surveillance system to allow real-time threat detection and monitoring. This order marks the Company’s entry into a new field, extending its technology to new market segments.





“We believe that this order is a strong indication of the market’s growing confidence in our ability to address a wide variety of operational needs,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “It also represents an important step into a new segment for us, which broadens the scope of our video and AI-powered edge computing solutions, as well as our presence in the defense industry.”







About Maris-Tech Ltd.







Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.





For more information, visit





https://www.maris-tech.com/











Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect”,” “may”, “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing the innovative solution to be developed pursuant to the purchase order and integration of the solution into an advanced military surveillance system to allow real-time threat detection and monitoring and the timing of delivery thereof; the Company’s expansion of its technology to new market segments; the Company’s ability to address a wide variety of operational needs; and the broadening of the scope of the Company’s video and AI-powered edge computing solutions, as well as its future presence in the defense industry. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: its ability to successfully market its products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of its products and services by customers; its continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; its ability to successfully develop new products and services; its success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; its ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







Nir Bussy, CFO





Tel: +972-72-2424022









Nir@maris-tech.com







