Maris-Tech Ltd. to Host Investor Webinar on April 2, 2025, to Discuss 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

Maris-Tech will host a webinar on April 2, 2025, to discuss 2024 financial results and business updates.

Quiver AI Summary

Maris-Tech Ltd., a leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, announced it will host a webinar for investors on April 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webinar will discuss the company's financial results for 2024 and updates on business operations, following the anticipated release of its financial results and annual report on March 28, 2025. Participants are encouraged to register in advance and log in early. Maris-Tech specializes in intelligent video transmission solutions used in various sectors, including defense and aerospace. The release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance and inherent risks.

Potential Positives

The scheduled webinar on April 2, 2025, provides an opportunity for the company to engage directly with investors and enhance transparency regarding its 2024 financial results and business operations.

The company is establishing a proactive approach to investor relations by inviting participation in discussing annual highlights, which may strengthen investor confidence.

The announcement of the release of the Annual Report on Form 20-F demonstrates compliance with regulatory requirements, contributing to credibility and trust among stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the webinar is contingent on the upcoming financial results, which could indicate uncertainty regarding the Company's financial performance for 2024.

The heavy use of forward-looking statements suggests a lack of concrete current performance data, which may raise concerns among investors about the reliability of the Company's future projections.

The inclusion of multiple risk factors that could impact the Company's actual results may lead to skepticism among investors regarding the stability and growth prospects of Maris-Tech Ltd.

FAQ

When is the Maris-Tech investor webinar scheduled?

The investor webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I register for the webinar?

You can register for the webinar in advance via the following link: https://shorturl.at/tnwjX.

What topics will be discussed during the webinar?

The webinar will discuss the Company’s 2024 financial results, business operations, and annual highlights.

Where can I find more information about Maris-Tech Ltd.?

For more information, you can visit the Maris-Tech website at https://www.maris-tech.com/.

Who can I contact for investor relations inquiries?

You can contact Nir Bussy, CFO, at +972-72-2424022 or Nir@maris-tech.com.

The Company will host a webinar with investors on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time









Rehovot, Israel, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) based edge computing technology, today announced that it will host a webinar on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s 2024 financial results and provide an update on its business operations and annual highlights, following the expected release of the Company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the filing of the related Annual Report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 28, 2025.







Webinar Information:







Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025





Time: 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time







To participate in the webinar, please register in advance via the link below.







Link:



https://shorturl.at/tnwjX







To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the webinar, the Company encourages participants to log-in at least 5 minutes before the start of the webinar.







About Maris-Tech Ltd.







Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.





For more information, visit



https://www.maris-tech.com/









Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect”,” “may”, “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing: the timeline for the release of the Company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the filing of the Annual Report on Form 20-F and the date of the investor webinar. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: its ability to successfully market its products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of its products and services by customers; its continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; its ability to successfully develop new products and services; its success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; its ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024, and its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







Nir Bussy, CFO





Tel: +972-72-2424022







Nir@maris-tech.com













