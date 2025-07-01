Maris-Tech Ltd. and Precision Technologies Pte Ltd. Forge Distribution Agreement to Enhance Defense and Security Market Reach in Asia-Pacific

Maris-Tech signs distribution agreement with Precision Technologies to enhance presence in Asia-Pacific defense and security markets.

Quiver AI Summary

Maris-Tech Ltd. has announced a distribution agreement with Precision Technologies Pte Ltd., a prominent Singaporean supplier of defense and security solutions, enhancing Maris-Tech's presence in the Asia-Pacific market. This partnership will enable Precision Technologies to promote and distribute Maris-Tech’s video-based AI computing solutions across various sectors, including defense and homeland security. Maris-Tech's CEO, Israel Bar, highlighted the significance of this collaboration in expanding their global footprint and expressed confidence that customers in the region will benefit from their advanced technologies.

Potential Positives

Entering a distribution agreement with Precision Technologies enhances Maris-Tech's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, a key growth market in defense and security.

The collaboration with a respected supplier like Precision Technologies is a strong endorsement of Maris-Tech's technology and product offerings.

The agreement allows Maris-Tech to leverage Precision Technologies' established networks to reach critical sectors such as defense, homeland security, and aerospace.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that could mislead investors about the company's future performance, emphasizing uncertainty and the potential for actual results to differ materially from the expectations outlined.

The emphasis on securing a distribution agreement may raise concerns regarding the company's previous market penetration and its ongoing ability to establish a strong presence in the competitive Asia-Pacific region.

The mention of various operational and market risks in connection with the forward-looking statements may reflect underlying vulnerabilities in Maris-Tech's business strategy and execution capabilities, which could alarm stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the distribution agreement about?

Maris-Tech has partnered with Precision Technologies to distribute its video-based edge AI computing solutions in Singapore.

How does this agreement benefit Maris-Tech?

This agreement strengthens Maris-Tech's presence in the Asia-Pacific defense and security markets, enhancing its global footprint.

Who is Precision Technologies?

Precision Technologies is a Singapore-based supplier specializing in advanced defense and security solutions.

What markets will Maris-Tech's products serve?

Products will serve key sectors including defense, homeland security, aerospace, and commercial industries throughout Singapore.

Why is the Asia-Pacific region important for Maris-Tech?

The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth area, offering significant potential for Maris-Tech's advanced AI video solutions.

Distribution Agreement with Precision Technologies Strengthens Presence in Key Defense and Security Markets









Rehovot, Israel, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”)- based edge computing technology, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Precision Technologies Pte Ltd. (“Precision Technologies”), a leading Singapore-based supplier of cutting-edge defense and security solutions.





The agreement marks an important milestone for Maris-Tech as it continues to expand its global footprint by strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the terms of the agreement, Precision Technologies will promote and distribute the Company’s full range of video-based edge AI computing solutions, serving key markets including defense, homeland security, aerospace, and commercial sectors throughout Singapore.





“Collaborating with a respected and established player like Precision Technologies is an important milestone for Maris-Tech,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth area, and we believe that this collaboration represents a strong vote of confidence in our technology and products. We believe that customers in this region will greatly benefit from our advanced solutions for AI-powered video intelligence and edge computing.”







About Maris-Tech Ltd.







Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.





For more information, visit



Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect”,” “may”, “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing the Company’s growth strategy and presence in the Asia-Pacific region; potential benefits of the collaboration between the Company and Precision Technologies; and that customers in the Asia-Pacific region will greatly benefit from the Company’s advanced solutions for AI-powered video intelligence and edge computing. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: its ability to successfully market its products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of its products and services by customers; its continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; its ability to successfully develop new products and services; its success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; its ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







Nir Bussy, CFO





Tel: +972-72-2424022







Nir@maris-tech.com





