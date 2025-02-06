Maris-Tech Expands into Eastern Europe Defense Market with New Jupiter Nano Order

Maris-Tech expands into Eastern Europe's defense sector with a new order for its Jupiter Nano system.

Maris-Tech Ltd., a leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, announced a significant new order from a U.K. distributor for its Jupiter Nano system, which will be delivered to a defense company in Eastern Europe. This order represents Maris-Tech's entry into the Eastern European defense market and solidifies its global presence in the sector. The Jupiter Nano units, known for their compact size and ability to handle multiple video streams with ultra-low latency, will be integrated into weapon systems for a defense project. CEO Israel Bar expressed confidence that this order highlights the strong relationship with their distributor and reflects the growing demand for their advanced technologies. Maris-Tech is focused on expanding its reach in both defense and homeland security markets.

Potential Positives

Maris-Tech has secured a new order for the Jupiter Nano system from a U.K.-based distributor, expanding its presence in the Eastern European defense sector.

The order signifies Maris-Tech's growing capability and reputation as a global provider of video and AI-based edge computing solutions, integrating its technology into military weapon systems.

The Jupiter Nano's advanced features, including ultra-low latency streaming, position the company to meet the specific needs of modern defense applications.

This expansion into Eastern Europe represents a strategic opportunity for Maris-Tech to further penetrate the global defense and homeland security markets.

Potential Negatives

Entering into the defense market in Eastern Europe may pose regulatory and reputational risks for Maris-Tech, especially given the potential geopolitical tensions in the region.

The reliance on a U.K. distributor for new orders raises concerns about supply chain vulnerabilities and dependence on third-party relationships.

The forward-looking statements included in the press release indicate uncertainties regarding the company's ability to meet future demand and financial goals, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Maris-Tech's latest expansion announcement?

Maris-Tech announced it received a new order for its Jupiter Nano system for a defense project in Eastern Europe.

How does the Jupiter Nano system benefit defense applications?

The Jupiter Nano features ultra-low latency streaming and integrates smoothly into advanced military systems.

Why is Eastern Europe an important market for Maris-Tech?

The order represents Maris-Tech's entry into Eastern Europe's defense sector, expanding their global reach and capabilities.

What are the key features of the Jupiter Nano system?

The Jupiter Nano includes dual-channel codecs, ultra-low latency streaming, and supports multiple video streams over various networks.

Who can benefit from Maris-Tech's products?

Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers in defense, aerospace, homeland security, and communication industries worldwide.

Rehovot, Israel, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) based edge computing technology, today announced that it has received a new order from its U.K.-based distributor for its Jupiter Nano system to be delivered to a new defense company in Eastern Europe. This order marks a significant milestone for the Company as it expands into Eastern Europe’s defense sector and reinforces the Company’s’ position as a global player in video and AI-based edge computing solutions.





The order includes dozens of Jupiter Nano units, which will be integrated into weapon systems for a defense project in Eastern Europe. With its compact form factor and ability to handle multiple video streams simultaneously, Jupiter Nano offers the advantage of ultra-low latency streaming and robust network support. It also addresses the customer’s specific challenges and seamlessly integrates into their sophisticated military systems.





“We believe that this new order is a testament to both the strong relationship we have built with our U.K. distributor and the growing demand for Jupiter Nano’s advanced capabilities,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “Eastern Europe is a new and exciting market for us, and we believe that that this opportunity will allow us to expand our reach in the global defense and homeland security markets.”





Jupiter Nano is a dual-channel H.264/H.265 codec, capable of 100msec ultra-low-latency streaming over wired and wireless networks. With video and audio capture, encoding, decoding, transcoding, and raw data preprocessing, Jupiter Nano is designed to meet the highest performance and reliability standards for modern defense applications.







About Maris-Tech Ltd.







Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.





Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect”,” “may”, “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing: the new order for the Jupiter Nano system; the integration of the Jupiter Nano units into the weapon systems; the growing demand for Jupiter Nano’s advanced capabilities; and that the new order will allow the Company to expand its reach in the global defense and homeland security markets. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: its ability to successfully market its products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of its products and services by customers; its continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; its ability to successfully develop new products and services; its success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; its ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024, and its other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







