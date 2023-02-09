Mariotti Brian Richard Cuts Stake in Funko (FNKO)

Fintel reports that Mariotti Brian Richard has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.39MM shares of Funko Inc (FNKO). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.84MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.53% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Funko is $14.34. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.53% from its latest reported closing price of $11.16.

The projected annual revenue for Funko is $1,393MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, a decrease of 1.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Funko. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNKO is 0.28%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.29% to 50,210K shares. The put/call ratio of FNKO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

TCG Capital Management holds 12,521K shares representing 26.54% ownership of the company.

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,173K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares, representing a decrease of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Acon Equity Management, L.l.c. holds 1,802K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,717K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 0.08% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,504K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 58.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Funko Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

