Marinus Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 Growth in ZTALMY Revenue

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc ( (MRNS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc presented to its investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for seizure disorders, with a key product, ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an FDA-approved oral suspension for CDKL5 deficiency disorder.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Marinus Pharmaceuticals highlighted a 56% year-over-year growth in ZTALMY net product revenue, reaching $8.5 million. The company has narrowed its full-year revenue guidance for ZTALMY to between $33 and $34 million, while also reporting findings from its Phase 3 TrustTSC trial.

Key financial metrics include a significant increase in ZTALMY’s revenue and a decrease in R&D expenses, reflecting the completion of certain clinical trials. The company has also implemented cost-reduction strategies, including a workforce reduction and suspension of further ganaxolone clinical development, projecting cash runway into the second quarter of 2025.

Looking forward, Marinus plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the future of intravenous ganaxolone for refractory status epilepticus and is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value. Despite challenges, the company remains focused on supporting the growth of ZTALMY and fulfilling regulatory commitments.

