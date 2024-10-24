Marinus Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to 50c from $2 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to 50c from $2 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes that the company announced this morning that Phase 3 study of ganaxolone in TSC failed, and as a result the company will be exploring strategic alternatives. This update removes the potential for a Ztalmy label expansion that could support more meaningful revenues beyond CDD alone.

