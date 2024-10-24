News & Insights

Stocks

Marinus Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to 50c from $2 at Baird

October 24, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to 50c from $2 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes that the company announced this morning that Phase 3 study of ganaxolone in TSC failed, and as a result the company will be exploring strategic alternatives. This update removes the potential for a Ztalmy label expansion that could support more meaningful revenues beyond CDD alone.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MRNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.