Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Stock Jumps 8.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals MRNS shares soared 8.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.01. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share price is attributable to positive investor expectations for Marinus’ sole marketed drug Ztalmy (ganaxolone) approved by the FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The drug is also being evaluated in other indications like status epilepticus, tuberous sclerosis complex and lennox-gastaut syndrome.

This epilepsy drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -48.1%. Revenues are expected to be $5.33 million, down 62.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Marinus Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MRNS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Marinus Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pacira PCRX, closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $43.27. Over the past month, PCRX has returned 7.5%.

Pacira's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.1% over the past month to $0.60. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -6.3%. Pacira currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.