Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Soars: Stock Adds 5.5% in Session

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.77–$2.15 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The stock gained after the company reported that it has entered into a five-year development contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The deal will support the development of IV ganaxolone for the treatment of refractory status epilepticus.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Marinus Pharmaceuticals. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Drugs industry is Catalent, Inc. CTLT, holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

