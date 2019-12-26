Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.7%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 136.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Marinus Pharmaceuticals. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

