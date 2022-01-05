Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Close the Day 10.9% Lower - Daily Wrap

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) shares closed today 10.9% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 7.3% year-to-date, up 4.5% over the past 12 months, and up 206.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.9%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $13.15 and as low as $11.77 this week.
- Shares closed 43.3% below its 52-week high and 24.8% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 6.8% higher than the 10-day average and 13.5% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 336.3%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -122.6%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
