Marinus Pharmaceuticals (FRA:61Y) Price Target Increased by 7.33% to 18.64

The average one-year price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (FRA:61Y) has been revised to 18.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.33% from the prior estimate of 17.37 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.31 to a high of 26.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.48% from the latest reported closing price of 7.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 17.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 61Y is 0.14%, a decrease of 24.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.02% to 60,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,205K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,058K shares, representing an increase of 22.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 61Y by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,530K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 61Y by 12.53% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 4,530K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 61Y by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,784K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 65.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 61Y by 54.92% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,150K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

