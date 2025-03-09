MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $MRNS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS ($MRNS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,802,310 and earnings of -$0.34 per share.

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $MRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARVIN JOHNSON sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $869

ELAN EZICKSON sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $864

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

