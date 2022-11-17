Marinus Pharma Names CEO Scott Braunstein As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) said that it has appointed its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director, Scott Braunstein, as Chairman of the Board.

Braunstein succeeds Nicole Vitullo, who has retired from the Board of Directors following a 17-year tenure, including the past three years as Chairwoman.

Marinus also announced two other departures from the Board, Michael Dougherty, who has retired, and Santiago Arroyo, who has stepped down following the announcement of his appointment as Chief Medical Officer of a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company. The Board has initiated a search to replace these directors.

