Marinus downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Market Perform from Outperform.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist
- Marinus notes TrustTSC trial misses primary endpoint, to evaluate alternatives
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals presents clinical data from pivotal phase 3 RAISE trial
