Mariner Selects CAIS to Provide Alternative Investment Options

CAIS recently announced that Mariner Wealth Advisors selected the firm to provide a customized alternative investment platform solution for the firm’s rapidly growing network of advisors. CAIS is a leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. It provides advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, and more. Mariner Wealth Advisors is a privately held advisory firm with over $60 billion in assets under advisement. CAIS will offer Mariner’s advisors access to a broad menu of alternative investment funds and products, educational resources, end-to-end digitized transaction processing, and third-party reporting integrations. Mariner’s advisors will receive access to a curated menu of diversified alternative investment products across asset classes and qualification levels. CAIS will also assist in the launch of proprietary funds and multi-manager funds managed by Mariner Wealth Advisors and enable the firm to add its own sourced third-party funds to the platform for centralized monitoring, transacting, and reporting.

