MarineMax's Subsidiary Fraser Yachts To Acquire Controlling Interest In Atalanta Golden Yachts

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company, announced Monday that Fraser Yachts, its wholly owned subsidiary, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest of Athens, Greece-based charter management agency Atalanta Golden Yachts.

The acquisition strengthens MarineMax's position as the world's largest provider of superyacht services.

John Dragnis, principal shareholder of Atalanta Golden Yachts, maintains a significant stake and will remain involved in the growth and development of Fraser's operations in Greece.

The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, and be accretive in its first full year of operations.

Atalanta Golden Yachts is one of Greece's leading yacht charter management companies. Since 2006, Atalanta Golden Yachts has successfully managed luxury charters for clients in Greece and many other destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Croatia, Turkey, the Red Sea, and the Caribbean.

