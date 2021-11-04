MarineMax's (NYSE:HZO) five-year earnings growth trails the splendid shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 245% in five years. It's even up 9.4% in the last week.

Since the stock has added US$102m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, MarineMax managed to grow its earnings per share at 50% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 28% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.64 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:HZO Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how MarineMax has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on MarineMax's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MarineMax has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 72% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 28% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research MarineMax in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

