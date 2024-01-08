MarineMax To Acquire Williams Tenders USA For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO), a recreational boat, yacht and superyacht services company, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Williams Tenders USA, Inc. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close by March 31, 2024, and be accretive in its first full year of operations.

The transaction adds a premier distributor and retailer of luxury yacht tenders to MarineMax's portfolio of integrated marine assets. Williams Tenders USA is a premier distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders Ltd., the world's leading manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders for the luxury yacht market.

MarineMax said this transaction aligns with a key element of its growth strategy of acquiring high-quality businesses that expand its unique portfolio of assets, strengthen its margin profile, and deepen its relationships with customers across the recreational marine ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.