News & Insights

Markets
HZO

MarineMax To Acquire Williams Tenders USA For Undisclosed Terms

January 08, 2024 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO), a recreational boat, yacht and superyacht services company, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Williams Tenders USA, Inc. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close by March 31, 2024, and be accretive in its first full year of operations.

The transaction adds a premier distributor and retailer of luxury yacht tenders to MarineMax's portfolio of integrated marine assets. Williams Tenders USA is a premier distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders Ltd., the world's leading manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders for the luxury yacht market.

MarineMax said this transaction aligns with a key element of its growth strategy of acquiring high-quality businesses that expand its unique portfolio of assets, strengthen its margin profile, and deepen its relationships with customers across the recreational marine ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.