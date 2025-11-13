Markets
HZO

MarineMax Stock Down 11% As FY25 Adj. EPS Seen Well Below Estimates, But Q4 Results Top View

November 13, 2025 — 07:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, well below analysts' estimates, based on current business conditions, retail marine industry trends, and other relevant factors such as changes in tariffs.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.95 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $854 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $4.0 billion or $0.17 per share in the prior-year quarter. The Street was looking for a loss of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $552.15 million from $563.12 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected the company to report revenues of $533.05 million for the quarter.

