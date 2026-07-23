MarineMax Reports Net Income In Q3

(RTTNews) - MarineMax (HZO) reported third quarter net income of $15.4 million, or $0.66 per share, compared with a net loss of $52.1 million, or $2.42 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $18.8 million, or $0.81 per share, compared with $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $51.3 million from $35.5 million.

Revenue in the third quarter declined 7.0% to $611.3 million from $657.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting a 7% decline in same-store sales amid continued softness in the recreational marine retail market.

The company continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $110 million to $125 million and adjusted net income in the range of $0.40 to $0.95 per share.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, MarineMax shares are up 4.86 percent to $34.50.

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