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MarineMax Reports Net Income In Q3

July 23, 2026 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MarineMax (HZO) reported third quarter net income of $15.4 million, or $0.66 per share, compared with a net loss of $52.1 million, or $2.42 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $18.8 million, or $0.81 per share, compared with $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $51.3 million from $35.5 million.

Revenue in the third quarter declined 7.0% to $611.3 million from $657.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting a 7% decline in same-store sales amid continued softness in the recreational marine retail market.

The company continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $110 million to $125 million and adjusted net income in the range of $0.40 to $0.95 per share.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, MarineMax shares are up 4.86 percent to $34.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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